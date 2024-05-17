2024 election: Things might explode if there is an obvious NDC win and NPP tries to rig the election – Kofi Amoabeng

Former Chief Executive Officer (ECO) of the defunct Unique Trust (UT) Bank, Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng has warned that it is important for the 2024 General Election to be held in a free and fair manner.

According to him, things will explode in the event that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) attempts to rig the December 7 polls when there is an obvious win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng said Ghanaians must pray for the election to run smoothly without any violence.

“That is where my fear comes in because I think if there's an obvious win for NDC and the NPP is using their money and influence to rig and do all sorts of things, things might explode. We're talking about the machetes and guns that people are toting.

“So we have to pray that for whatever reason, the elections go smoothly somehow and we're able to choose a new leader and whether it's NPP or NDC, it is what we have,” Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng said.

The former CEO of defunct UT Bank further indicated that although times are hard in Ghana, it is better than having war.

He wants Ghanaians to choose peace over war as the country gears up to the crucial general election this year.

"It's better to have peace than anything else because our situation we say is bad. It's better than being at war,” Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng said.