Martin Amidu petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

Former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Martin Amidu has petitioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the removal of Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng.

According to information gathered, the petition was forwarded to the President on April 30.

After receiving the petition, President Akufo-Addo also conveyed same to Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo on May 6.

Sources say in the petition of former Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu, he alleges procurement breaches in the purchase of vehicles for the Office of the Special Prosecutor and abuses involving judges and administration of justice as grounds for his petition for the removal of Kissi Agyebeng.

Other allegations include violations of citizens’ rights through arrests and detentions, violations of the right to information, and improper appointments of personnel to the office.

It is understood that the Chief Justice is in the process of deciding if there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Mr. Agyebeng's impeachment in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution.

For now, Kissi Agyebeng remains at post as the Special Prosecutor until the fate of the petition seeking his removal is decided.