Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet

The 24-hour forecast released this morning by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), says parts of Ghana are expected to experience rains and thunderstorms this evening.

In the forecast, GMet's duty forecaster Nancy Frimpong Asare notes that "As the day unfolds, it will be sunny over most places. Thunderstorms or rain are anticipated over parts of the country from late afternoon into the evening hours."

Some of the areas that could see thunderstorms or rains this evening include Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Goaso, Sunyani, Bolgatanga and Wa.

The forecast predicts a 40% probability of thunderstorms or rains in these places between 6pm and midnight.

Other areas like Takoradi, Axim, Kete Krachi, Techiman, Yendi, Tamale, Damongo and Nalerigu have a 30% chance of thunderstorms according to the forecast.

While much of the morning and afternoon is expected to be sunny across most parts of the country, Visibility will be reduced in the hilly and forested southern areas like Koforidua and Akim Oda due to misty conditions in the early hours of the day.

Ghanaians in the listed areas are advised to keep an eye on the skies this evening and take precautionary measures as rains and thunderstorms are expected.