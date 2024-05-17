ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet

Climate Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The 24-hour forecast released this morning by the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), says parts of Ghana are expected to experience rains and thunderstorms this evening.

In the forecast, GMet's duty forecaster Nancy Frimpong Asare notes that "As the day unfolds, it will be sunny over most places. Thunderstorms or rain are anticipated over parts of the country from late afternoon into the evening hours."

Some of the areas that could see thunderstorms or rains this evening include Accra, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa, Goaso, Sunyani, Bolgatanga and Wa.

The forecast predicts a 40% probability of thunderstorms or rains in these places between 6pm and midnight.

Other areas like Takoradi, Axim, Kete Krachi, Techiman, Yendi, Tamale, Damongo and Nalerigu have a 30% chance of thunderstorms according to the forecast.

While much of the morning and afternoon is expected to be sunny across most parts of the country, Visibility will be reduced in the hilly and forested southern areas like Koforidua and Akim Oda due to misty conditions in the early hours of the day.

Ghanaians in the listed areas are advised to keep an eye on the skies this evening and take precautionary measures as rains and thunderstorms are expected.

5172024114702-h41o2s6fey-img4199.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

44 minutes ago

We don't quote duty and taxes in foreign currency; disregard such claims — GRA We don't quote duty and taxes in foreign currency; disregard such claims — GRA

44 minutes ago

Don't accept monies at the expense of the environment — WACAM to residents in mining areas Don't accept monies at the expense of the environment — WACAM to residents in mi...

56 minutes ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Akosombo dam spillage victims to get free voter ID replacement — EC

2 hours ago

Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet Parts of Ghana to experience rains, thunderstorms this evening — GMet

2 hours ago

Rtd Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng 2024 election: Things might explode if there is an obvious NDC win and NPP tries...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyabeng Martin Amidu petitions Akufo-Addo to remove Special prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng

16 hours ago

ECs request to use Ghana Card as sole document for identification wouldve prevented violence —Kwamena Duncan EC’s request to use Ghana Card as sole document for identification would’ve prev...

16 hours ago

Voter registration: Always check to avoid 2020 election results errors —Kwamena Duncan cautions EC Voter registration: Always check to avoid 2020 election results errors — Kwamena...

16 hours ago

Voter registration: Ghana isn't safe; December polls might be 'each one for himself, God for us all' —Allotey Jacobs Voter registration: Ghana isn't safe; December polls might be 'each one for hims...

16 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey Rapid decline of our country, its democratic institutions worrying, distressing ...

Just in....
body-container-line