27.02.2021 General News

Construction of national cathedral still gov't’s priority – Ebenezer Kojo Kum

The construction of a national cathedral remains a top priority of the Akufo-Addo government, the Minister-Designate for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has stated.

He said a $25 million seed capital has been committed to the construction of the cathedral.

Work on the project stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Kojo Kum who was answering questions from the Parliament's Appointment Committee gave the assurance that the project will be undertaken at a minimal cost to the taxpayer.

“The National Cathedral project is still a government priority project. The President has said that the project is going to be constructed at the very least cost to the state. It is on course and already the constructors are on site.”

The Interdenominational Christian Cathedral, when completed, will have a 5,000 seating capacity with chapels, a baptistery, a music school, an art gallery and a Bible museum, among others.

The cathedral is expected to be constructed within the next five years.

Some critics have argued that the cathedral is a manifestation of Ghana's misplaced priorities.

A businessman, Mr Jonathan Holm went to the Supreme Court to challenge the government's decision to give out the land and other forms of support for the building of the cathedral.

The court, in February 2020 however dismissed his injunction application seeking to halt ongoing works on the land earmarked to house the National Cathedral.

---citinewsroom

