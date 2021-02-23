ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
23.02.2021 General News

Legalize prostitution instead of LGBT—Olumanba

Young Political Activist Emmanuel Abankwah Kesse otherwise known as Olumanba has urged the government to legalize prostitution instead of gay and lesbianism.

According to him, prostitutes also have human rights to operate and it is better to engage in prostitution than to be a gay or a lesbian.

'Prostitution is legal and regulated in Germany, Switzerland, Australia so I will choose prostitution over LGBT'

'At least, a prostitute can end up marrying her client', he said.

The firebrand young politician said, prostitution if legalized and regulated can help reduce the unemployment rate in Ghana and increase tax revenue in Ghana.

In furtherance to that, he has advised the government to confiscate LGBT offices in Ghana and hand over the keys to prostitutes in Ghana to commence business.

He made this assertion following statements by Human Right Lawyer, Lawyer Joyce Opoku that LGBT has their human rights according to the constitution of Ghana.

