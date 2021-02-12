ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Let's Embed Rawlings' Values In The National Psyche — Parliament...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
12.02.2021 Technology

What you need to know about Facebook’s latest Community Standard Enforcement Report

What you need to know about Facebook’s latest Community Standard Enforcement Report
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

12th February 2021 - Facebook has released its Community Standards Enforcement Report for October through December 2020. The Community Standards and Enforcement Report tracks our progress and commitment to making Facebook and Instagram safe and inclusive. This quarterly report shares metrics on how we are doing at preventing and taking action on content that goes against our Community Standards while protecting our community’s safety, privacy, dignity and authenticity.

The latest report shows some positive strides towards improvements in prevalence, providing greater transparency and accountability around content moderation operations across different Facebook products. It includes metrics across 12 policies on Facebook and 10 policies on Instagram.

During the 4th quarter 2020, on Facebook we took action on:

  • 6.3 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 3.5 million in Q3 due in part to updates in our technology to detect comments
  • 6.4 million pieces of organized hate content, up from 4 million in Q3
  • 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 22.1 million in Q3 due in part to updates in our technology in Arabic, Spanish and Portuguese
  • 2.5 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, up from 1.3 million in Q3, due to increased reviewer capacity

During the 4th quarter 2020, on Instagram we took action on:

  • 5 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, up from 2.6 million in Q3 due in part to updates in our technology to detect comments
  • 308,000 pieces of organized hate content, up from 224,000 in Q3
  • 6.6 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 6.5 million in Q3
  • 3.4 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, up from 1.3 million in Q3 due to increased reviewer capacity

“Our goal is to get better and more efficient at enforcing our Community Standards. We do this by increasing our use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), by prioritizing the content that could cause the most immediate, widespread, and real-world harm, and by coordinating and collaborating with outside experts,.” said Kojo Boakye, Director of Public Policy, Africa.

Facebook plans to share additional metrics on Instagram and add new policy categories on Facebook. Efforts are also being made to externally audit the metrics of these reports while making the data more interactive so people can understand it better. We will continue to improve our technology and enforcement efforts to keep harmful content off of our apps.

For more information, please see here.

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Technology
Modern Ghana Links
The Deception of Forwarded Messages and Links
10.02.2021 | Technology
Ghana’s Mfidie.com celebrates 4 years of delivering quality tech blogging in Africa
04.02.2021 | Technology
Telecommuting under lockdown
03.02.2021 | Technology
January 28: Data Privacy Day
27.01.2021 | Technology
Institute of ICT Professionals Ghana (IIPGH) and Code for Afrika e.V., Germany collaborate to promote coding among Ghanaian kids
21.01.2021 | Technology
Parler asks judge to force Amazon to restore website
15.01.2021 | Technology
Telegram gains over 25 million new users in 72 hours as users dump WhatsApp
13.01.2021 | Technology
The latest motherboards of 2020
12.01.2021 | Technology
Conservative website Parler forced offline: web trackers
11.01.2021 | Technology
Election Reports Quotes Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Council of State Elections: Alhassan Andani defeated in Nort...
29 minutes ago

Council of State Elections: NDC's Ras Mubarak floored, secur...
40 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line