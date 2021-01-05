Strategic Thinkers demand LIVE Telecast of 2020 election petition

Petition to transmit live election petition proceedings

With the greatest of respect, we hope this finds you in good health.

Strategic Thinkers Network-Africa (STRANEK-Africa), Tax Payers Union, Back Bone for Good Governance, Centre for Ethical Governance and Administration, African Centre for Peacebuilding are integral stakeholders in the advocacy of deepened democracy and have aided in shaping public discourse on good governance in Ghana.

We are by this letter, respectfully petitioning your high office pursuant to Supreme Court (Amendment) (No. 2) Rules, 2016 (C.I. 99), Rule 69C to transmit live the proceedings of your court to wit, the hearing of the election petition filed by the National Democratic Congress.

The live telecast of the proceedings of the case will expand the transparency of the court sittings as this case is of another historic importance and will deepen Ghana’s democracy. Moreover, it will gratify the greater public craving for true information on this yet another historic case.

We respectfully trust you will approve our petition and direct that the proceedings of the election will be broadcast live on National Television and Radio.

Thank you.

Strategic Thinkers Network, Africa (STRANEK-Africa)

(Nii Tettey Tetteh-055 904 2914)

Tax Payers Union

(Christopher Ankou- 054 919 9090)

Centre for Ethical Governance and Administration

(Prof. Ohene Adjei- 020 812 4706)

African Centre for Peacebuilding.

(Emmanuel Korsi Senyo- 024 915 5003)