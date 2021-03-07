ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Gender Crisis In Ghana: The Perceptive Controversy Over The Legalizati...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.03.2021 Social News

Election petition was successful for John Mahama despite dismissal – Martin Kpebu

Election petition was successful for John Mahama despite dismissal – Martin Kpebu
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Former President John Dramani Mahama's election petition may have been successful despite it being dismissed by the Supreme Court, Martin Kpebu, a lawyer, has argued.

Speaking on The Big Issue, he suggested that Mr. Mahama had sustained doubts about the legitimacy of President Akufo-Addo’s election win.

“Mr. Mahama has succeeded in keeping this conversation about the legitimacy of Nana Addo Danquah… that is the whole point,” Mr. Kpebu said.

In his view, there were already a number of Ghanaians who had doubts about the conduct of the election.

“It [the petition] just added to the fuel so you see that a conspiracy theory has been well created; a theory of a stolen verdict and it sold well.”

“In terms of electoral psychology, he [Mahama] has gained a lot of mileage. He has fed into a conspiracy; a huge one.”

Despite the contentions over the inability of Mr. Mahama’s lawyers to subpoena the Electoral Commission chairperson to testify in the case, Mr. Kpebu felt she could never have made a difference in the case.

“What was Jean Mensa coming to say that could have overturned the result? There was nothing.”

Mr. Mahama had filed the petition asking the Supreme Court to annul the results of the elections and order a re-run because of alleged irregularities.

He argued that neither he nor President Akufo-Addo attained a clear majority because of the omission of the Techiman South Constituency from the provisional declaration of results by the Electoral Commission (EC).

But the Supreme Court upheld President Akufo-Addo's victory in the December 2020 presidential election after dismissing the election petition.

—citinewsroom

Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Modern Ghana Quote Reports
Catch up with all the political quotes from our politicians.
More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
System collapse causes nationwide blackout — GRIDCo
07.03.2021 | Social News
Asona-Minta Traditional Council summons NDC's Koku Anyidoho Over ‘Unlawful Divorce’
07.03.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo should have asked Domelovo to stay – Vitus Azeem
07.03.2021 | Social News
Tesano: Man found decapitated, burnt on overhead bridge, head missing
07.03.2021 | Social News
Kweku Baako’s mother reported dead
07.03.2021 | Social News
Vetting: Some NDC MPs were compromised; it was a shameful, painful betrayal – Samoa Addo jabs
07.03.2021 | Social News
I’ve not seen any change in my life after Obinim delivered me – Pamela Watara
07.03.2021 | Social News
I’m disappointed by election petition judgement – Nana Ato Dadzie
06.03.2021 | Social News
Six MPs to sponsor Private Members Bill to kick out LGBTQI
06.03.2021 | Social News
Quote Reports Dossiers
TOP STORIES

Dumsor hit Ghana
1 hour ago

Election petition was successful for John Mahama despite dis...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line