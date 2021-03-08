ModernGhanalogo

08.03.2021

2020 Election Petition: Nana Kay hails Akoto Ampaw

Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party , Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay), has showered praises on President Akufo-Addo’s lawyer Akoto Ampaw for winning the 2020 election petition case.

Nana Kay applauded Lawyer Akoto Ampaw for charismatically cross-examing Johnson Asiedu Nketia in the just ended 2020 election petition.

“Akoto Ampaw did a professional job today at the Supreme Court. His questions were germaine, approach meticulous and elicited answers that were exhaustive in exposing the case of the petitioner as empty and of no material blow to the declaration of Dec 9, correction of Dec 10, etc,” Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) exclusively told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7

According to him, the Second respondent’s lawyer sought to expose the NDC’s John Dramani Mahama’s petition which he describes as empty.

The Supreme Court has dismissed the election petition filed by the 2020 NDC Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

This according to the apex court is because the case before it has no merit, therefore the court has no reason to order a re-run of the December 7 polls.

“The petitioner did not demonstrate in any way how the errors [committed by the EC] affected the declaration of the election…We have therefore no reason to order a re-run [of the polls]. We accordingly dismiss the petition,” Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said while reading the ruling of the court on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Former President John Mahama who lost the 2016 elections and re-contested the 2020 polls on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took the Electoral Commission to court, challenging the validity of results and the declaration of President Akufo-Addo as the winner.

