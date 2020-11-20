Martin Amidu Says What Happened Is ‘Corruption Fighting Back...

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu says the happenings in recent times proves that individuals and institutions who meant to fight corruption are being intimidated and fought by persons condoning such alleged practices.

He said it is therefore not surprising to him that he faces threats and now attacks from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

In an interview with Citi News’ Umaru Sanda Amadu, Martin Amidu said he will stay true to his convictions and anti-corruption stance and defend the country’s Constitution even if he loses his life.

“Anybody who tries to fight corruption must be aware from the beginning, and all that is going on, is corruption fighting back and it is demonstrating that the whole rhetoric about fighting corruption was mere rhetoric,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong on his Net 2 TV on Wednesday claimed that Martin Amidu is hiding a medical problem he has from the public. Mr. Agyapong said the Martin Amidu’s condition would not have allowed him to occupy the office.

He said Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga and former President John Mahama were also aware of Martin Amidu’s condition but Mr. Amidu says the claims are false.

He said Kennedy Agyapa lacks credibility and cannot prove the claims.

Amidu said Kennedy Agyapong, like some other persons, have decided to dent the integrity of persons who are truthful in the country including him, but he will not hesitate to defend his integrity.

“I do not want anybody to blame me when I speak out and it becomes unpalatable so either the attacks stop or I will defend my integrity even if that means my death. It is something I won by dint of hard work from the PNDC regime to date, and I am not going to allow anybody, not even the president to put that integrity into the mud,” Martin Amidu said.

“That sitting MP [Kennedy Agyapong] has a character of assassinating every responsible person’s Character including judges of the superior court and so why would anybody give him credibility.”

“But you see, he has a lot of money, he owns a radio station and TV station and all those things, I am a poor man who has tried to live a straight and narrowed life and crusaded against corruption without asking for payment, so he would try to destroy me,” the former Special Prosecutor added.

---citinewsroom