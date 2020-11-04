ModernGhanalogo

Agyapa Deal: NPP MP Mark Assibey Yeboah Slams Amidu Over Corruption Risk Assessment Report

The NPP Member of Parliament New Juaben South Mark Assibey Yeboah has described as sloppy, the report released by the Special Prosecutor on the Agyapa Royalties Deal.

According to the Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu failed to consult the Committee which worked on the agreement.

The Special Prosecutor on Monday, November 2 released the corruption risk assessment of the Agyapa deal that was opposed by the Minority in Parliament and some Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

The report revealed that the selection of transaction advisors disclosed a reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity, including the potential for illicit financial flows and money laundering.

Mark Assibey told Citi News the report lacks thorough examination.

“We thought the Special Prosecutor was going to do a thorough job and clear the doubts of Ghanaians but reading his corruption risk assessment report, this has been a sloppy job because the connected parties, I as Chairman of Finance Committee, he pronounces on our work, he did not even speak to me.

“He came to Parliament gathering our reports on the works that we have done as if he is going behind us to get some information. Nobody sits in the Finance Committee meetings so who is the best person to speak to when you want to know what has transpired at the Finance Committee? I think this is the sloppiest job he has done so far and if he continues like this, I do not think anyone will take him seriously .”

Mr Amidu raised concerns over the deal and took a swipe at the Minister of Finance and other officials who contributed to processes that led to the approval by Parliament.

The Special Prosecutor insisted that several processes were flouted prior to the parliamentary approval.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta in a statement, however, rejected the claims by the Special Prosecutor.

---citinewsroom

