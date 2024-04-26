Disability, Family And Caregivers project launched in Wassa East District

Inclusion Ghana, an NGO advocating for the empowerment and inclusion of Persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ghana, has launched the Disability, Family and Caregivers Project in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.

The project, which has been in operation for 14 years, aims to promote the rights and needs of persons with intellectual disabilities and their families, reduce stigmatization, and ensure full inclusion in Ghanaian society.

The project lead, Mr. Joseph Allotey, emphasized that intellectual disabilities are characterized by significant limitations in intellectual functioning and adaptive behavior, and that the project's core values include developing the potential of each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities in an atmosphere of love, respect, and creativity.

Inclusion Ghana aims to advocate for and promote the rights of Persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families, and to foster partnerships and collaborations in community inclusion. The organization works with various government institutions, such as the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Education Service, National Health Insurance, and Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, as well as other organizations, such as the National Commission for Civic Education and Assembly Members, to achieve its goals.

The project's vision is to secure equal opportunities and inclusion for all persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Ghana. By launching the Disability, Family and Caregivers Project in the Wassa East District, Inclusion Ghana is taking a significant step towards realizing this vision and making a positive impact on the lives of Persons with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in the District.