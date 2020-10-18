COVID-19: Restrictions On Conferences Fully Lifted

The limit on the number of persons allowed to attend conferences has completely been lifted.

President Akufo-Addo made the announcement during his eighteenth COVID-19 update to the nation.

“The limit on the number of persons who can attend conferences, workshops and award events, has been lifted, subject to the strict adherence of COVID-19 protocols.”

This is in accordance with the strategic, controlled, progressive, and safe easing of restrictions to restore the lives of Ghanaians and the economy back to normal, according to the President.

During the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana, the government banned all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, church activities, and other related events as part of measures to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

The restrictions were subsequently eased.

The President further urged Ghanaians to continue wearing face mask to ensure that COVID-19 is defeated in Ghana.

“I urge all of you, my fellow Ghanaians, to continue to comply with the strict hygiene, mask-wearing and social distancing protocols that have become part of our daily routines. This is the surest way by which we can defeat the virus, and avoid a second wave of infections,” he added.

— citinewsroom