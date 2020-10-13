Binatone Introduces New Series Of Standing Fans With Mosquito Repellent Feature, Air Freshener Features

Globally acclaimed electronics brand, Binatone, has introduced series of standing fans with amazing new features.

The fans would be equipped as mosquito repellent and can act as air fresheners while blowing cool air.

The standing fans which have a strong recall factor in Ghana and across the continent are best known for quality; durability and having state of the art design.

Binatone standing fans have durable blades that guarantee effective swivel and ensure longer life span.

The remote control fan is also been added with this twin new features. Apart from having the option to run it with customized timings the fans do run as noise-free operation. They do have a 70 watts of strong power, with long endurance.

The products also come in multiple design colour options and shapes. Been into existence since 1958 in the United Kingdom. As a result of Binatone's desire to meet the modern lifestyle needs of customers has offered consumers products of value.

Binatone also has extended and wide range of products across categories such as blenders, Rice cookers, Gas cookers, Air purifiers, Kettles, Fans, Heavy-duty fans, microwave ovens, fridges and deep freezers, Wall fans, Ceiling fans, industrial fans and many more. It has a strong nationwide presence in Ghana and strong footnote across the Africa Continent. These products are available at its showrooms and also authorized dealers nationwide.