Amidu Wades Into Agyapa Deal, Demands Information From Parliament

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has written to Parliament seeking information and related documents on the controversial Agyapa gold royalty transaction agreement.

Citi News sources within Parliament indicate that the request is to assist the office to execute its prevention of corruption objective.

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu’s demand is pursuant to Sections 2(1) (c), 29 and 73 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) and Regulation 31 (1) and (2) of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (Operations) Regulations, 2018 (L.I. 2374) which mandates the office to exercise the functions and powers of prevention of corrupt activities.

When furnished with the information, Martin Amidu’s Office will seek to unravel whether the transaction has any potential of promoting the commission of corruption and corruption-related offences and advise the government accordingly.

“This office will be concentrating on any potential of the said transaction(s) to promote and facilitate the suspected commission of corruption and corruption-related offences and advise the government accordingly,” portions of the letter sighted by citinewsroom.com noted.

Citi News sources say, Parliament has been given up until September 17, 2020, to furnish the Office of the Special Prosecutor with the required documents given the public interest the issue has generated particularly within this electoral season.

— citinewsroom