Lashibi Police look on as 'powerful' woman razes down church building

Some Military officers and Landguards have without recourse to the law ruinously demolished the auditorium of the Pilgrim Life Assembly Church at Lashibi in Accra, on the instructions of one Ruth Ghanney. Quite recently, the church has faced severe harassment from Madam Ruth, who has been described as “powerful” due to her closeness to political power and the police in Lashibi. She is laying claim to the land on which the church is situated.

Meanwhile, documents assessed by ghananewsonline.com.gh indicate that the church acquired the said property from the Old Lashibi Stool headed by Nii Akussi Assinu II in 2014 and continued its worship activities until, Madam Ruth Ghanney appeared with some unauthenticated documents to claim ownership of the land after some seven years.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, Madam Ghanney stormed the church auditorium, in the company of some Landguards and men in military uniform to evict the church from the land. They assaulted and arrested three members of the church for unlawful entry and ceased various church properties, which were later handed over to the Baatsona Divisional Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service for detention. While the church members were thrown into Police Cells, the church instruments, and other properties were left at the mercy of the weather.

In an interaction with the leadership of the Ghana Chapter of Nigerians in the Diaspora Organization (NIDO), the Police in Baatsona noted that the church members were “under arrest effected by some citizens with support from the military.”

The Police insisted they had not sanctioned the invasion and arrest, and that, the lady in question after trying mediation to claim the said land under contention, decided to use brutal force to take over the land from its rightful owner – Pilgrim Life Assembly, by arresting church members and demolishing the church auditorium. The police promised to release the church members after investigations.

Head Pastor of the church, Apostle Ariel Kalu, stated his dissatisfaction with the way the Police had handled the issue since its inception. He insisted that the church has all the necessary documents as proof of ownership of the land under contention and that; they will not be intimidated by any person irrespective of position or influence.

He appealed to the Police to ensure all properties destroyed by the miscreants are all replaced and the law takes its course in dealing with the individuals that invaded the church premises.

He noted that the destruction by Madam Ruth Ghanney has depleted the church and has caused fear and panic among church members. He insisted that the church will stop at nothing in suing Ruth, the Police, and the military for invasion and destruction of the properties of the church.

“They must restore all the properties destroyed and release all our members. We will go to court to sue the Police, Ruth, and the military if this issue is not settled properly,” he said.

Apostle Kalu was grateful to the Ghana Chapter of NIDO for their timely intervention and the critical role of solidarity displayed during the church’s dicey period.

He urged the organization to continue to show concern to Nigerians in Ghana, to make members feel complete and part of the group.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of NIDO – Chief Dr Callistus Elozieuwa who visited the scene and also led a delegation of NIDO members to the Lashibi police station expressed his disappointment at the injustice against non-Ghanaians in Ghana, especially in the matters of land and real estate. He promised to pursue the matter to its logical conclusion using all available legal means.

A delegation of Members of NIDO led by Chief Dr Callistus Elozieuwa