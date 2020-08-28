COVID-19: Public Laxity For Wearing Face Mask, Sanitising And Handwashing Very Dangerous – GHS Warns

The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Da Costa Aboagye has cautioned many Ghanaians who have suddenly lose their guard against the covid-19 fight.

He observes that a lot of Ghanaians now go about without wearing face masks, applying hand sanitiser and frequently washing their hands over the notion that covid-19 is gone.

According to him, the covid-19 is still with us even though the infection rate remains low due to the proper measures put in place by government and stakeholders in the fight against the Covid-19

Speaking on Neat FM’s 'Me Man Nti' Morning Show, Dr Da Costa Aboagye said the public laxity could derail the efforts of the government and stakeholders in kicking out the covid-19 pandemic.

To him, Ghanaians should not be swollen-headed by the news that the infection rate is down in the country but rather be energised by the progress so far to do more to completely eradicate the pandemic from the country by intensifying the safety protocols.

“I will continue to advise Ghanaians about Covid-19 and let them know that the virus is still living with us though the infection rate has reduced due to the proper measures in place by the government.

“As the infection rate remains low, we have to make sure that it continues to reduce further down until we eradicate the pandemic from the country. So, people should not stop wearing their face masks, regular washing of hands and regular exercise. This is the time to intensify them in order to finally eradicate it. I will plead with Ghanaians that the Covid-19 is still with us; it is not gone yet,” Dr Da Costa intimated.

He however commended government, GHS, Ministry of Health, Information Ministry, the media and other stakeholders for their continues efforts all this while to combat the Covid-19.

Dr Da Costa Aboagye hinted that the initial stringent measures of the government when two cases were reported in the country have gone a long way to curtail the spread of the pandemic in the country.

He added that the closure of the country's borders including the airport further helped to contain the pandemic as well as contact tracing measures to track suspected persons from the time the country recorded its first two cases have been of great relief to the country.

“From the 12th March we recorded our first two cases up to date, we were able to trace and test over 400,000 people and out of the 400,000 people we tested, almost about 43,000 people tested positive; about 10 percent of them tested positive.

“The 43,000 positive cases if it is not the proper measures put up the government, the pandemic would have overwhelmed the country. Out of the 43,000 positive cases, about 42,246 of them have recovered and discharged and that is why we have active cases of about 1,300”, Dr Da Costa stressed.

According to him, Ghanaians will have themselves to blame for taking things for granted should there be any spike in the covid-19 cases.

“This is because, the health workers are doing their best to save lives and government and other stakeholders like Ghana Health Service, Ministry of Health including the media is creating awareness, campaign and education about the Covid-19 in communities, lorry stations and churches and people still remain adamant and take this for granted then they are playing with their lives”, he warns.