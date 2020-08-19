Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Hit 43,094

Some 101 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Ghana.

This brings to 1,875 the total number of active infections of the virus in the country as of today, Wednesday, August 19.

The cumulative number of cases as of the same date is 43,094.

However, 40,963 individuals who earlier contracted the disease have recovered or been discharged.

Additionally, eight more persons have succumbed to the disease pushing the death total to 256 from the previous update.

These updates were announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

Of the active cases, 16 and six persons are in severe and critical conditions respectively.

Three others are on ventilators.

On tests conducted, 429,773 have been done so far at a positivity rate of 10.0.

156,645 of the tests are samples from routine surveillance out of which 16, 792 have tested positive with a positive rate of 10.7.

The remaining 273,128 were samples from enhanced contact tracing with 26,302 testing COVID-19 positive at a rate of 9.6.

— citinewsroom