COVID-19: Case Count Rises To 35,501

Ghana has recorded 359 new cases of COVID-19.

This takes the country's case count to 35,501.

The latest update showed that 32,096 persons have recovered from the virus or been discharged after treatment.

The active case count stands at 3,223.

The latest cases came from samples that were taken between July 16 to 27 and reported from the lab on July 28.

Twenty-two persons under treatment are in a severe state after infection.

Eight others are in a critical condition.

The death toll remains 182.

— citinewsroom