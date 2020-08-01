Effiduase Church Of Pentecost Trains Protocol Officers On Covid-19

Listen to article

The Effiduase District branch of the Church of Pentecost has embarked on a one day Trainer of Trainers (ToT) program for its protocol officers on the new government preventive measures for churches on the novel coronavirus disease.

The aim was to engage and strengthen the capacities of the protocol officers which included elders, deacons, ushers, recorders, task forces, among others, who would be in charge of handling congregants during church services.

Reverend Alexander Kofi Mireku, the Effiduase District Pastor of the Church speaking at the trainers’ program at Effiduase said the initiative is mandatory directive from the headquarters of the church to equip and empower the protocol officers before recommencement of the church’s services on 21st June, this year.

“We realize the crucial times we are in and the necessity to train our protocol officers in order to manage our congregants effectively and safely before, during and after church services especially as congregants enter and exit the church premises”, he said.

Rev. Mireku said the selected protocol officers who were coming from the 10 locals of the district would in turn train the various protocol officers of their locals as well as relay all the requisite and necessary information to the church members for smooth cooperation during church service hours.

He said the idea was not only to facilitate the process of adhering to the new government’s directives and protocol observation for churches but to also encourage church members that the church was ready to expedite the enabling good and strong environment for church service operation without any fear or panic from the covid-19.

Rev. Mireku said the church had already procured the requisite Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as nose masks, hand sanitizers, veronica buckets and soap, gun thermometers, among others and assured members of the church that the church was ready to ensure their safety as they visit all premises of the church for services and worship.

Mr. Isaac Appiagyei, Health Worker at the Effiduase Government Hospital and Facilitator of the training program urged the 76 protocol officers being trained to be cautious and very professional in handling the congregants during service hours.

He urges the church members to adhere to all government directives to help curb the spread of the disease.