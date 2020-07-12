Be Encouraged, Remain Strong In This COVID-19 Storm---Rev. Osei Mensah

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to get hold of the world pushing the globe into a state of uncertainty, Ghanaians are being encouraged and motivated to whither the storm and remain strong.

This inspiration is coming from Rev. Christa Osei Mensah of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries International.

She has advised Ghanaians to be steadfast in these unusual times of hardships brought upon mankind as a result of the COVID-19.

“In times of difficulties, the normal human response would be to fret and try finding solutions; this is a wrong way to go,” she said in a sermon. “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path”.

Rev Osei Mensah also quoted from the scriptures saying, “God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble. So we will not fear when earthquakes come and the mountains crumble into the sea.

“Let the oceans roar and foam. Let the mountains tremble as the waters surge! A river brings joy to the city of our God, the sacred home of the Most High. God dwells in that city; it cannot be destroyed. From the very break of day, God will protect it.”

She recounted a Bible account in which the disciples of Jesus were faced with a fierce storm while sailing on the Lake. Jesus Christ was fast asleep in the deck by then but at the call of the disciples, He came out, gave a command and the storms died out instantly.

In contemporary times, a storm could represent marital problems, childlessness, financial instabilities, joblessness, among others, she said.

She emphasised the “COVID-19 pandemic storm”, which she said, had taken over the world, disrupted vibrant economies and taken precious lives.

The impact of the Virus, she said, was enough to put anyone into frenzy, noting that,”In all of these problems, God would not forsake humanity”.

“If God did not withhold His only begotten Son Jesus Christ and sent Him to save the world, then know that He will equally not withhold any good thing from you.

“He will come through for you and take away your reproach; but only at His own time and not yours. All you have to do is keep waiting on Him.”

She advised Christians not to use the Covid-19 pandemic as a leeway to absent themselves from church but rather, strengthen their fellowship to encourage each other and draw strength from God's word.

“This is the opportune time for Christians to pray and draw nearer to God. Let us never hold our praise but exalt God more than our circumstances. God is bigger than our situation!”

---GNA