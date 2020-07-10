Ghana's COVID-19 Cases Now 23,463

641 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Ghana, taking the total caseload to 23,463, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

The new infections were recorded in 52 districts across eight regions.

Also, the number of recoveries and discharges has jumped to 18,622.

There are currently 4,717 active cases.

All the confirmed cases were from 222,910 tests conducted.

So far, 9,403 were confirmed from routine surveillance with 14,060 from contact-tracing.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 infections in Africa today surpassed 500, 000, and there are concerns as a growing number of countries are experiencing a sharp rise in cases, the World Health Organization (WHO), has said.

It noted that, so far, in less than five months, the virus has claimed 11, 959 lives on the continent, overtaking the 11, 308 lives lost in the world’s worst Ebola outbreak in West Africa between 2014 and 2016.

Cases have more than doubled in 22 countries in the region over the past month.

Nearly two-thirds of countries are experiencing community transmission.

Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Nigeria and South Africa account for about 71% of COVID-19 cases.

South Africa alone accounts for 43% of the continent’s total cases.

However, the accelerating growth trend is not uniform across the continent, with some countries recording a steady rise in cases, indicating a protracted pandemic.