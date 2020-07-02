Yinson Production Provides Biological Safety Cabinet For COVID-19 Testing

The management of Yinson Production West Africa Limited (YPWAL) has donated a Biological Safety Cabinet worth US$4,600 to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory at Korle-Bu to help fight against the deadly COVID-19.

The company, in the same vein would supply the laboratory for three continuous months with US$4,500 worth of consumables for COVID-19 testing.

Mr Edward Mensah, Corporate Social Responsibility Coordinator of Yinson Ghana explained to the Ghana News Agency that, like a built ventilated enclosure, the Biological Safety Cabinet enabled laboratories to carry out more COVID-19 tests in a faster rate, with the capacity to protect the user, the specimen and the environment from any potential hazardous microorganisms.

“This contribution is our humble way of giving back to our host community by doing our part to help our frontliners save more lives. With this donation, we hope to shorten the amount of time it takes for laboratories to conduct large numbers of Covid-19 tests, thus expediting patients' access to life-saving treatments” Mr. Mensah added.

The Yinson Group has contributed in several ways including; the donation of 6,000 surgical face masks to Ghana's National Commission for Civic Education to keep their staff protected, while they travelled all over the country to educate the Ghanaian citizenry on all matters related to the pandemic.

"As a Group, Yinson has contributed over $240,000 in medical protective equipment and other needed supplies to support the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Company, recently procured infrared thermometers, blood pressure monitors, laptops and printers for the use of the Ayawaso West Municipal Health Directorate in Accra to streamline its COVID-19 relief efforts.

The Yinson Productions West Africa Limited, is a joint venture between the Group's Singapore-based Yinson Production Ltd and Ghana's Oil and Marine Agencies (Ghana) Limited (“OMA”).

The Company is also the operations base for one of the Group's key assets, FPSO John Agyekum Kufuor, currently moored at Offshore Cape Three Points (“OCTP”) in Ghana.

