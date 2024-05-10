ModernGhana logo
2024 election: Bawumia is the man of the moment with his campaign style – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has put Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is currently on a nationwide tour.

During the tour, he has been seen using a door-to-door approach where he is going down to the grounds to interact with the people.

According to Samuel Koku Anyidoho, this campaign style adopted by the NPP flagbearer has put him ahead of the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

“Man of the moment in the absence of John Mahama giving us an alternative campaign style. Hmmm,” the former NDC Deputy General Secretary said in a post on X.

In several other posts, Samuel Koku Anyidoho questions the NDC over the whereabouts of its flagbearer, raising concern about his lack of visibility.

He fears that NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia has become more visible than the flagbearer and wonders whether John Mahama has gone into hiding because of fear of the NPP flagbearer.

Has Bawumia succeeded in scaring John Mahama out of the campaign? Where is John Mahama? For almost 2 weeks he is nowhere to be found. NDC; where is our candidate? Has John Mahama thrown in the towel? It seems Bawumia has captured the field oooo! JM is not visible. Asiedu-Nketiah is more visible than JM.

“Bawumia is campaigning day and night and making use of 24hrs: where is the 24hr economy man? He is nowhere to be found yet he is expecting us to vote for him. Wishful thinking,” Koku Anyidoho said.

