Ghanaians deserve better than what Akufo-Addo’s ‘yenkendi’ and cronyistic gov’t has given to them – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has descended on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of running a corrupt, ‘yenkyendi’, and cronyistic government.

This comes after the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) learned that the $190 million negotiated for private sector participation in electricity distribution under the US Millennium Compact has been lost.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Facebook, John Dramani Mahama said it is unacceptable, adding that Ghanaians deserve better from the NPP government.

In a promise to Ghanaians, John Dramani has stressed that his administration after winning the 2024 presidential election will prioritise accountability and ensure a thorough investigation of the PDS scandal to hold those involved accountable.

Dear fellow Ghanaians,

It’s disheartening to learn that the $190 million we negotiated for private sector participation in electricity distribution under the US Millennium Compact has been lost due to Nana Addo and Bawumia's corrupt, ‘yenkyendi’, and cronyistic governance practices.

This is unacceptable, and we deserve better as a people.

As I gear up to assume the presidency in January 2025, thanks to your votes and endorsement in this year’s election, I want to assure you that I will work diligently to enhance private sector efficiency in the electricity distribution system, including metering, revenue management, and fault response.

My administration will prioritise accountability and ensure a thorough investigation of the PDS scandal to hold those involved accountable.

We can work together to build a brighter future for Ghana's power sector that benefits citizens and businesses.

Let's stand together, fight against corruption and cronyism, and work towards building the Ghana we want.