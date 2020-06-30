COVID-19 Awareness Week: Greater Accra Bar Donates To Ghana's High Court

The High Court of Ghana has benefitted from a donation by the Ghana Bar Association's largest wing, the Greater Accra Regional Bar as part of its 'COVID-19 Awareness Week' which was declared this week from Monday 29th June 2020 to Friday, 3rd July 2020.

This gesture is a special initiative by the regional Bar, to complement the efforts of the government in fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic.

According to the President of the Greater Accra Bar Association, Mrs. Efua Ghartey, the initiative is also meant to intensify awareness on the disease and the need for their fellow law colleagues, clients, the judiciary, and the general public to adhere to the laid down protocols for safety and protection.

The items donated included cash and disposable gloves, hand sanitizers, liquid soap, nose mask, tissue paper, water dispenser, and wall-mounted dispenser.

Mrs. Afua Ghartey made the presentation in the company of a delegation including Mr. Daniel Owusu Nyampong, Mr. Aurelius Awuku, Mr. Joel Annor Afari, Dr. Adu Anane Antwi.

The gesture also coincides with the commemoration of the 38th Anniversary of the Martyrs’ Day June 30th, a day when three High Court Judges were killed by the JJ Rawlings-led PNDC regime.

"In keeping with our treasured traditions at the Bar, this week is also, a time of serious reflection for us, as we commemorate the 38th Anniversary of our Martyrs’ Day tomorrow, a day when three High Court Judges, namely, Justice Fred Poku Sarkodie, Justice Cecilia Koranteng-Addow and Justice Kwadwo Agyei Agyepong, and a Military Officer, Major Acquah lost their lives in the line of duty, on June 30, 1982," Mrs. Efua Ghartey emphasised.

She further stated that in the history of the nation, the Bar has always risen to the challenge of showing leadership and at a time like this, and they cannot stand by while a Pandemic ravages our country and indeed, the world at large.

"For it is in the midst of strife that our humanity becomes evident. We want to thank the individual Lawyers and Law Firms who contributed to making this effort possible, members of the Welfare Committee, the judiciary, and the media," she said.

She continued that challenges carry loads of opportunities, depending on how one faces them.

"That said, we trust that these items shall be put to good use and we shall emerge stronger, safe, and more united in our quest to combat this pandemic," Mrs. Efua Ghartey pointed out.