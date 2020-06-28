COVID-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 16,742; Recoveries Now 12,720

Some 311 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed.

This pushes Ghana’s cumulative count to 16,742.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service's latest update on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

However, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has also increased to 12, 720.

Meanwhile, nine more persons have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 112.

A total of 290,365 tests have been done from March to date.

— citinewsroom