ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Tithe Collection Is To Be Declared As Illegal...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
28.06.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 16,742; Recoveries Now 12,720

COVID-19: Ghana’s Cases Hit 16,742; Recoveries Now 12,720
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Some 311 new cases of covid-19 have been confirmed.

This pushes Ghana’s cumulative count to 16,742.

This was contained in the Ghana Health Service's latest update on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

However, the total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has also increased to 12, 720.

Meanwhile, nine more persons have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 112.

A total of 290,365 tests have been done from March to date.

— citinewsroom

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Volta MPs To Storm Ketu South Tomorrow Over Military Presenc...
50 minutes ago

NDC Want Power To Serve Ghana With ‘Additional Dose Of Incom...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line