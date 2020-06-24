U/ER: Web Technology For Digital Transformation Meeting Held

Dansyn Innovation Social Organization has also organized a stakeholder engagement to explore opportunities in Web development and its impact on Job creation and entrepreneurship development in Bolgatanga. This follows an entrepreneurial ecosystem mapping conducted by Dansyn Innovation Social Organization in collaboration with Ghana Tech Lab, to identify the challenges of doing business in the Upper East Region. The consultative stakeholder meeting was on the theme: The role of Web Technology for Digital transformation of the local economy for job creation and economic development. Our Upper East Regional Correspondent Our Correspondent Emmanuel Akayeti has come through with this report for Radio Ghana

As COVID-19 advances, its effects become ever-more pronounced. The public health crisis is aggravated by the social and economic aftermath such as job losses, increased poverty and an ever-increasing digital divide. To bridge that gap, Dansyn Innovation Social Organization, a non-profit organization has been supporting youth entrepreneurship with Training and Skill Development in Information Technology to make an Impact in the Community by Enhancing the Economic and Social Status of the People with special emphasis on women.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dansyn Innovation Social Organization, Daniel Nang explains the rationale behind the entrepreneurial ecosystem mapping.

Participants were schooled during the engagement on the key challenges and solution in entrepreneurship, the various job opportunities on the web and the need to develop websites for businesses to match the modern trends of commerce. The Director of Ataara Ghana Limited a subsidiary of the Orphans and Widows Movement, Ms Fati Abigail Abdulai shaared her view on the meeting