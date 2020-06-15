Covid-19 Attitude So Bad In Ho - Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has expressed worry over the low public response to Coronavirus preventive directives in the Ho Municipality.

He said the attitude of market folk especially, caused the virus to spread much faster and was contributing to the rising number of positive cases in the Region.

The Regional Minister said this when he met with the media ahead of a disinfection campaign of military and educational facilities in the Volta and Oti Regions by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

“The attitude over coronavirus in Ho is so bad and it is not surprising that our case count is rising so fast. We are just refusing to admit that we have a problem and that each one of us has a role to play in putting this virus under control.

“Please intervene wherever you are and you will find out that protocols are not being observed,” he stated.

Dr Letsa said the evasive nature of the virus made risk education key in fighting its spread, and appealed to teachers and parents to help the young identify everyday activities that would expose them to the virus.

A total of 2,654 basic schools, 100 senior high, and 20 tertiary facilities would be fumigated against viral pathogens and other disease-bearing organisms in the Volta and Oti Region, as part of a nationwide exercise powered by the Military High Command, and the Ghana Education Service.

All 55 military facilities comprising command, training and operation bases would also be disinfected during the 20-day exercise.

Lieutenant Colonel Bernard Baba Pantoa, Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces, said all must take up the responsibility of ensuring compliance, and said the Military would continue to offer the needed support.

Checks by the Ghana News Agency indicate that as of Saturday, June 13, Volta region had 263 COVID19 confirmed cases, 211 on treatment, 48 recoveries and four deaths.

---GNA