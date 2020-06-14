God Will Save Ghana From Coronavirus—AG Pastor Tells Ghanaians

Listen to article

The Head Pastor for Calvary Temple Assemblies of God church at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis Rev Dominic Owusu has called on Ghanaians to repent and seek God's face in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic

According to him the time for the entire country to turn from their wrongdoings and seek the true word of God is long overdue and has urged the public to change their bad was before is too late.

Delivering a sermon during the first church service after the easing of coronavirus measures, Rev Dominic Owusu called on Ghanaians to run to God in prayer and plead for mercy for the country.

Preaching on the Theme "Ebenezer Thus how Far the Lord Brought Us" the renowned pastor said God will not forsake the country, but the citizens needed to do the right thing in the process of God's deliverance.

Ghana on March 25, 2020, observes a national day of fasting and prayers to seek the face of God in the fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

In a televised broadcast to the nation, the President indicated that “whilst we continue to adhere to these measures, and ramp up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us, also, to seek the face of the Almighty. So, on Wednesday, 25th March 2020, I appeal to all Ghanaians, Christians, and Muslims, to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Rev Dominic has warned that the country will only be healed if all will lead a Godly life and shun attitudes that go contrary to the teachings of the holy bible.