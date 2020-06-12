Covid-19: Five More Persons Buried In Accra

Five more persons who succumbed to COVID-19 in the country have been buried at the Awudome Cemetry in Accra.

The burial was handled by the Public Health Directorate of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA).

This brings to 21, the total number of COVID-19 deceased victims interred in the capital.

The deceased were of ages ranging between 50 and 70.

Earlier this week, 16 persons, including a nine-year-old who succumbed to COVID-19, were also buried.

According to Florence Kuukyi, the Head of the Environmental Health Department of the AMA, more families continue to register with the assembly to take over the burial of their loved ones who died as a result of COVID-19 infection.

35 families have currently registered with the AMA for the burial of their loved ones, out of which 21 have already been buried.

She pointed out that all burials undertaken so far were done per World Health Organization (WHO) standards and protocols adding that the bodies were buried at a designated site earmarked by the Assembly for the burial of persons who die of infectious diseases.

She last week explained that all burials were done under the strict supervision of Environmental Health Officers of the Assembly, adding that none of the bodies was viewed naked.

She added that all the Christians were buried with coffins donated by the family members while the Muslims were buried with body bags.

“It is the responsibility of the Environmental Health Officer to give persons who die of infectious diseases a befitting burial… In these cases, officers disinfect the bodies right from the mortuary to the cemetery to be laid to rest,” she said.

Florence Kuukyi also appealed for more Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as well as other logistics.

