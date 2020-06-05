Non-communicable Diseases To Go Up After COVID-19 If....

Chairperson of the Ghana Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance, Dr. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, has warned of increased health complications of people with non-communicable diseases after the control of coronavirus in the country if adequate measures are not well taken.

She explained that all attention has been diverted in the fight against the fast-spreading of the virus, at the neglect of cancers, diabetes, hypertension, sickle cell disease among others that are silently killing the people.

The Ghana Cancer Board chair gave the warning during a presentation of nose masks and hand sanitizers to the Peace and Love Survivors Association (PALSA) on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at the premises of Peace and love Hospital, at Oduom in the Oforikrom municipality in Ashanti region.

The presentation according to Dr. Wiafe Addai, who is also the CEO of Peace and Love Hospitals, will help the members, who are made of people who have survived the breast cancer disease, to protect themselves and their families against the pandemic CONVID-19.

"We are already worried about the increase in NCDs complications we are going to receive after the COVID-19 is over. Already we see late-stage diseases, we have seen women coming with huge breast tumors, and that was before the coronavirus. So what are we going to see after CONVID 19?" she quizzed.

"Most NCDs patients are paying all their attention to preventing the coronavirus forgetting to go for their regular medical checkups, take their medications, and so on. They should know that the virus did not come to stop hypertension, diabetes, cancers and must, therefore, be given equal attention," she said.

Alongside adhering to the safety measures of wearing nose masks, social distancing, washing and sanitizing of hands, Dr. Wiafe Addai also advocated for more education on non-communicable disease patients who are at high risk of contracting the coronavirus.