Covid-19: 146 More Recover; Recoveries Now At 3,132
Some 146 covid-19 patients have recovered.
This brings the number of recoveries from 2,986 to 3,132.
The latest Ghana Health Service (GHS) Covid-19 has confirmed.
Also, some 251 new Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded pushing the case count to 8,548.
The number of deaths have still remains at 38.