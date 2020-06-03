ModernGhanalogo

03.06.2020 Health

Covid-19: 146 More Recover; Recoveries Now At 3,132

Some 146 covid-19 patients have recovered.

This brings the number of recoveries from 2,986 to 3,132.

The latest Ghana Health Service (GHS) Covid-19 has confirmed.

Also, some 251 new Covid-19 positive cases have been recorded pushing the case count to 8,548.

The number of deaths have still remains at 38.

