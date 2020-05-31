COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,881 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 7,881. Some 113 new cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the update, 301 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841. Meanwhile, another person has died bringing the death toll to 36. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
