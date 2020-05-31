ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Why Yaoh Hates Your Marriage So Much!!...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
31.05.2020 Headlines

COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,881

COVID-19: Cases Hit 7,881
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has risen to 7,881.

Some 113 new cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

According to the update, 301 more people have recovered from the virus, increasing the tally for recoveries to 2,841.

Meanwhile, another person has died bringing the death toll to 36.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Covid-9: 35 Of Kuwait Deportees Test Positive
1 hour ago

Covid-19: Ghana’s Death Toll Hit 36
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line