Mavis Ama Frimpong Making Strides With 'Community Action Against COVID-19' Project

As the world continues to battle to contain and manage the novel Coronavirus pandemic, outpouring of global solidarity and support has become a shared challenge.

It is against this backdrop that the Parliamentary Candidate on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress in the Abirem Constituency, Obaatanpa Mavis Ama Frimpong, has moved in to distribute Covid-19 preventive items to residents in her constituency.

In responding to the National call on all organizations and individuals to rally resources towards the mitigation of the devastating effects of Covid-19 on social and communal lives, the Former Eastern Regional Minister has through her 'Community Action Against Covid-19' project donated 150 veronica buckets, 250 pieces of hand sanitizers, tissues, soaps and many others to her constituents.

Speaking to this news portal on the sidelines of the second phase of her 'Community Action Against Covid-19' project, the soft-speaking woman said, "I deeply understand the significance for the world and Ghana in particular to defeat Covid-19".

"The threat posed by any infectious disease like Covid-19 impacts the entire human race, regardless of nationality, religion or ethnicity".

Madam Mavis Ama Frimpong continued by saying, "Covid-19 knows no borders and must therefore be stopped in its tracks through the collaborative efforts of all and sundry."

The Former DCE of Birim North, who is tipped by many to make it to Parliament for the first time in 2021 said, her project is to support the efforts of government to stop the spread of the novel virus so as to bring life back to normalcy. It is also a demonstration of the soon-to-be MP's commitment to the wellbeing of her constituents.

Aside the donations geared towards the prevention of the novel virus, the Public Health & Development Consultant who has worked with several reputable International Development Agencies such as Care International and Catholic Relief Services, is also through her project educating the masses on the need to observe the recommended health and social protocols as outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO) and for that matter Ghana Health Service (GHS), indicating that fighting COVID-19 is a shared responsibility and therefore "putting on the developmental lens of all who matters in the fight against this common enemy is a must."

The WHO advocates regular and thorough hands washing with soap and water or rubbing the hand with alcohol-based sanitizers to kill viruses that may be on one's hands. It also preaches the need for the public to maintain social distancing, at least one metre (3 feet) apart from each other, avoiding the touch of eyes, nose and mouth as well as practicing respiratory hygiene by covering the mouth and nose with bent elbow or tissue when one coughs or sneezes.

In the second phase of 'Community Action Against Covid-19' project, Obaatanpa Mavis, as she is affectionately called, is set to doll out 5000 pieces of nose masks to okada drivers, the disabled, transport unions, traditional authorities and other identifiable groups in her constituency.

Meanwhile, the Birim North District has confirmed its first cases of Covid-19.

It is not clear the exact communities which the confirmed cases came from but this news portal is reliably informed that contact tracing is currently underway in the District to mitigate the spread of the novel Coronavirus.