NDC's Cry Over Covid19 Recoveries In Ghana Is Classical Sorcery

The Ghanaian public has shockingly lashed out the devil in the NDC for its hypocritical act of exhibition of displeasure in the recoveries recorded by the country in the fight against covid19. For some days now, recoveries in the Ghanaian situation has spiked up. Currently, over 1700 persons who were affected by the novel corona virus have been declared negative from the deadly virus.

This development, as victorious as it is for Ghana, sends shivers down the spine of the NDC, a slam dunk because of the political dividend they enjoy when the country and the government is battling the virus. This has not been good news for them.

Aides of Mr. John Mahama such as Joyce Bawa Mogtagri, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and others took to social media asking for probe into the recoveries when they had not asked for same into infections. These send signals to the people that NDC has been celebrating the crisis.

Back to the President's speech on May 10th, some political actors need this "for their political survival"... They only appear to be caring but deep down they wish this could end wrongly for the country so they can take power back.

While they meet and sober on these recent developments, the special advisor to the President on health, Dr. Nsiah Asare has mentioned that over 1500 more are in wait to be declared recovered. He claims that more persons who have been in isolation and receiving treatment for weeks now have been showing greater strength in recovery against the virus and they may recover soon.

An additional 1500 recoveries in few weeks to come may expose the lies and hypocrisy of the NDC. It is high time the NDC found a message to resonate with Ghanaians and for once, display a genuine sense of appreciation the efforts of His Excellency Nana Addo and desist from wishing us dead, sick and weakened.

God Bless Ghana,

His Excellency Nana Addo and the NPP.

...Signed...

Nana Boateng

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director.