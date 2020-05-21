Covid-19: 187,929 Tests Conducted — GHS

About 187,929 Covid-19 tests have been conducted.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, has said.

Speaking at the Covid-19 press briefing in Accra on May 21, he said 49, 661 of the tests were conducted as a result of routine surveillance while 138,268 were through enhanced contact tracing.

“Ghana has recorded 173 new Covid-19 cases taking the case count to 6,269,” he added.

He said the new cases were recorded in six out of the 13 affected regions.

The Western Regions recorded 56 new cases while 46 new cases were recorded in the Greater Accra Region.

Ashanti Region also recorded 35 new cases, Central Region 27 new cases and the Eastern Region six new cases.

Some 144 Covid-19 patients have also recovered taking Ghana’s recoveries to 1,898 as of May 21.

” Let us note that there is a large pool of patients waiting for their second test results, ” Dr Aboagye said.

