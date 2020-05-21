COVID-19: Cases Hit 6,269; Recoveries Increase To 1,898 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Ghana has confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases. This brings the total number to 6,269. The Ghana Health Service has confirmed. One more person has died witb 125 more recoveries, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,898. CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19: Cases Hit 6,269; Recoveries Increase To 1,898
Ghana has confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases.
This brings the total number to 6,269.
The Ghana Health Service has confirmed.
One more person has died witb 125 more recoveries, bringing the number of recoveries to 1,898.