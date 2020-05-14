COVID-19: Lockdown Won’t Work In Bringing Down The Virus – Health Minister

The Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang Manu has said that lockdown does not seem to be in the books of government as part of measures to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to him, the recent partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi has taught government a lot of things per the severe impact it had on the nation.

He further advised that all that people have to do now is to learn to live with the disease by following the laid down protocols.

Answering a question as to whether Obuasi will be on lockdown due to the high number of coronnavirus cases it has recorded, at the just ended Ministry of Information press briefing, Mr Manu sad he does not believe a lockdown would work any longer.

He said “generally, a lockdown is not something that we believe is going to work any longer. Now we have realized the lockdown taught us a lot of things and the impact is quite severe. So what we have to do now is to learn to live with the disease.”

He however indicated that the Director General of the Ghana Health Service was in Obuasi with a group of epidemiologists and until they come back with their report “we must be very careful as to whether we are talking about a lockdown in Obuasi,” he said.

