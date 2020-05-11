ModernGhanalogo

11.05.2020 Health

Covid-19: One Person Infected Over 500 Factory Workers In Tema — Akufo-Addo

By News Desk
President Akufo-Addo has revealed that over 500 workers of a fish processing factory in Tema tested positive for coronavirus.

He says one person infected workers in the factory.

The President indicated that the mass infection in the factory did not happen one day.

He added that samples were taken as far back as April 25, 2020.

---more soon

