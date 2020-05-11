Covid-19: One Person Infected Over 500 Factory Workers In Tema — Akufo-Addo By News Desk LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic President Akufo-Addo has revealed that over 500 workers of a fish processing factory in Tema tested positive for coronavirus. He says one person infected workers in the factory. The President indicated that the mass infection in the factory did not happen one day. He added that samples were taken as far back as April 25, 2020. ---more soon CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaAkufo-Addo
Covid-19: One Person Infected Over 500 Factory Workers In Tema — Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has revealed that over 500 workers of a fish processing factory in Tema tested positive for coronavirus.
He says one person infected workers in the factory.
The President indicated that the mass infection in the factory did not happen one day.
He added that samples were taken as far back as April 25, 2020.
---more soon