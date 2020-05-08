COVID-19 Fight: Mpohor MP Takes It Personal

As part of his efforts to protect his constituents against the coronavirus, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum, the Member of Parliament for the Mpohor Constituency, donated infrared thermometers to the Mpohor District Health Directorate.

On Thursday, 7th May 2020, the Mpohor lawmaker presented 5 boxes of infrared thermometer to the Mpohor District Health Directorate at the Mpohor market. This happened during nose masks distribution exercise that is sponsored by Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah, the Mpohor District Chief Executive, and the lawmaker.

In addressing the market women, the Mpohor lawmaker passionately appealed to them to wear the nose masks whenever they find themselves in public places. He hinted that the coronavirus is capable of traveling as far as 6 to 13 feet under certain conditions through human droplets. "That is, when it is contained in spat saliva, it can travel as far as 6 to 13 feet depending on the circumstance. In this case, if it lands on the face of a maskless person, that individual can contract the virus."

The lawmaker therefore opined that it is imperative for everyone to put on a nose mask whenever they leave home for any public place.

To confirm the COVID-19 lecture by the Mpohor Member of Parliament as an information officer, who has been advised to publish only credible news, I conducted brief research on his information on the virus. It is indeed true as Center for Disease Control (CDC) and other health agencies have published a number of articles on a few globally accepted websites in support of what the law maker said in his sensitisation lecture.

To ensure that no traveller enters the constituency with the virus, Hon. Alex Kofi Agyekum also hinted that he would extend the donation of the infrared thermometer to the Mpohor District Police Command. According to the Hon. MP, four barriers will be mounted at all the four entry points to the Mpohor Constituency. To ensure compliance by the drivers, he addressed the drivers of the two major lorry stations in the Mpohor Business Center through which he gave them a hint of mounting barriers to screening passengers before they enter the constituency and therefore appealed to them to cooperate with the personnel in charge.

On her part, Mrs. Wilhelmina Duah, the Mpohor District Health Director, thanked the lawmaker for the infrared thermometer. She told her audience that the ordinary thermometer they usually put in the armpits of patients cannot be used this time around because of the nature of the coronavirus. She therefore appealed to all present to join her to thank the MP. She also observed that Hon. Ignatius Asaah Mensah and his Coordinating Director, Mr. Evans Mark Andoh, have done a lot to support them to fight the coronavirus.

The nose masks distribution exercise was led by the Hon. Member of Parliament, the Mpohor District Chief Executive and the Mpohor District Police Commander, Superintendent, William Gyemfi, who was flanked by some of his officers. A few Assembly Members were also present to support.

The exercise continues on Friday, 8th May, 2020 at Manso market in the Mpohor Constituency.