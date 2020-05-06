Police Partners Zoomlion To Disinfect & Fumigate Police Facilities Across The Country

As part of measures to provide a safe environment for police personnel in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Ghana Police Service through the government has engaged Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) to help disinfect and fumigate all police facilities across the country.

The ‘Police-Zoomlion National Disinfection and Fumigation Exercise,’ which was launched at the National Police Training School, Tesano, Accra, on Wednesday, would also ensure the cleaning of surroundings of all police training schools (depots), police stations, barracks and their markets, offices, cells among other facilities.

In all 1,249 police stations across the 16 regions and Tema, and 6 training schools in Accra, Kumasi, Koforidua, Winneba, Ho and Bolga respectively are expected to benefit from the exercise.

Launching the exercise, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, underscored that the fumigation and disinfection exercise has become very crucial, following the COVID-19 global pandemic.

He was particularly happy for the long-standing relationship and collaboration between the Police Administration and Zoomlion Ghana Limited,

Over the years, Zoomlion Ghana Limited has partnered the Police Service in several clean-up exercises across the country, pointing out that the results have been overwhelming, he recalled.

“….this is a special one [exercise], quite different from the ones that we have had previously with Zoomlion,” he said.

He said the Police Service has been one of the frontliners in the country’s war against the coronavirus.

This, he said, has seen the police, supported by other sister security agencies, partner with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to fight against the virus.

“In so doing…it is not surprising to have a number of security personnel come into contact with infected persons and also get infected,” the IGP said.

Mr Oppong-Boanuh explained that the exercise was one of the measures put in place by the central government to ensure that COVID-19 frontline workers and their families are protected while discharging their statutory duties.

On this score, he applauded the efforts of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his team for steering the country through these unprecedented times, and especially ensuring that COVID-19 frontline workers and safeguarded from the virus.

According to him, the exercise will take place simultaneously in all the regions across the country, beginning with police training schools.

“This will be preparation towards the calling back of the police trainees who had to be sent home to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from the initial stages. It is believed that the exercise when completed will create a more conducive and safe atmosphere for habitation, and the rest will depend on conforming to the preventive measures which have already been outlined His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said.

The IGP used the opportunity to express the Police Administration’s gratitude to the CEO and staff members of Zoomlion Ghana Limited for partnering the Ghana Police Service to undertake this important exercise.

“To the personnel of the Ghana Police Service who have devoted and risked your lives to help enforce the restrictions to make sure that Ghanaians are safe, the Police Administration thanks you very much,” he expressed.

Against this background, he assured police personnel, especially those helping in the war against the virus that appropriate measures have been put in place to support them from contracting the virus, and also treat any officer who may be infected in the course of duty.

In his welcome address, the Director-Services, Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, was full of praise for Zoomlion for its support in the nation’s fight against the coronavirus.

He equally commended the media for its role in the country’s quest to contain the spread of the COVID-19.