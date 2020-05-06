Fidelity Bank Donates Ghc1million To COVID-19 Private Sector Fund

Fidelity Bank has joined the growing list of donors contributing to the construction of a 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility at the Ga East District Hospital in Accra.

The bank presented a cheque of one million Ghana cedis to the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund at a short ceremony at the project site as part of its contribution towards the fight against coronavirus outbreak.

Managing Director, Julian Opuni says the donation is in fulfilment of the Fidelity Bank’s core mandate, which is service to community.

"In times like this we found that it was very important that we come to the table to fight this pandemic,” he says.

“Even though we believe it’s at the early stages we really believe that being part of the core fight at an early stage like this has a very positive impact.”

Mr. Opuni was optimistic that the one million Ghana cedi donation will go a long way to meet the vast needs of the project as well as similar facilities planned to be built in Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi.

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the project about two weeks ago and it is due for completion by the end of May.

Impressed by the speed of progress of works on the facility, Mr. Opuni called on other institutions and individuals to contribute their quota to the building of the facility.

He said the donation is an investment in the future because the facility will be used to treat people afflicted in the future by other infectious diseases long after the coronavirus pandemic has been brought under control.

“This is something that will last past COVID,” Mr. Opuni said. “So we really believe that these funds will go a long way to impact on anything that can happen in the future as well.”

The 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility is an initiative of the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund. When completed by the end of May, it will be used to treat critically ill covid-19 patients.

The Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund is an initiative by private business people who set it up with a seed fund of One Million Ghana Cedis, while campaigning to raise at least One Hundred Million Ghana Cedis from local and international businesses as well as the general public to aid the fight against Covid-19 in Ghana. For more information on how to donate/contribute, please visit: www.ghanacovid19fund.com

Watch video here:

