Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 2,950 By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 2,950. This was after Nigeria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on May 5. NCDC added that deaths related to the virus were 98. According to the Centre, 481 persons have been discharged. Below is the breakdown of the new cases43-Lagos32-Kano14-Zamfara10-FCT9-Katsina7-Taraba6-Borno6-Ogun5-Oyo3-Edo3-Kaduna3-Bauchi2-Adamawa2-Gombe1-Plateau1-Sokoto1-Kebbi---Daily Guide CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in GhanaNigeria
Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 2,950
Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 2,950.
This was after Nigeria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on May 5.
NCDC added that deaths related to the virus were 98.
According to the Centre, 481 persons have been discharged.
Below is the breakdown of the new cases
43-Lagos
32-Kano
14-Zamfara
10-FCT
9-Katsina
7-Taraba
6-Borno
6-Ogun
5-Oyo
3-Edo
3-Kaduna
3-Bauchi
2-Adamawa
2-Gombe
1-Plateau
1-Sokoto
1-Kebbi
---Daily Guide