ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Ventilators Across Selected African Countries...
Writers OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.05.2020 Health

Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 2,950

By News Desk
Covid-19: Nigeria’s Cases Hit 2,950
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Nigeria have reached 2,950.

This was after Nigeria recorded 148 new cases of coronavirus.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet late on May 5.

NCDC added that deaths related to the virus were 98.

According to the Centre, 481 persons have been discharged.

Below is the breakdown of the new cases

43-Lagos

32-Kano

14-Zamfara

10-FCT

9-Katsina

7-Taraba

6-Borno

6-Ogun

5-Oyo

3-Edo

3-Kaduna

3-Bauchi

2-Adamawa

2-Gombe

1-Plateau

1-Sokoto

1-Kebbi

---Daily Guide

COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

NPP Plans Date To Elect Parliamentary Candidates
1 hour ago

Fetish Priest Jailed For Attempting To Exhume Corpse Of SHS ...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line