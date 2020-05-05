Coronavirus Will Be With Us For A Long Time – Health Minister

Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has warned Ghanaians to be disciplined in adhering to the safety protocols.

He said the coronavirus pandemic will be with linger with us for a “very long time”.

He has, therefore, urged Ghanaians to stick to the measures outlined by the WHO and local health authorities which include the washing of hands regularly under running water with soap, the use of hand alcohol-based hand sanitisers, the wearing of facemasks and staying home if need be.

“The virus will be with us for a very long time,” the minister said at a press briefing on Tuesday, 5 May 2020, adding: “We need to observe the protective measures”.

So far, Ghana has recorded 2,719, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said in its latest update on Monday, 4 May 2020.

A total of 294 have recovered with 18 deaths.

