General News | 29 October 2016 22:06 CET

Photos: Conti squares off Katanga in jama at Joy FM Old Skuuls Reunion

By MyJoyOnline

The unsettled battle between residents of the two all-male halls of KNUST over which hall rules in the areas of ‘charging’ and ‘jama’ resurfaced at the 2016 edition of Joy FM’s Old Skuuls Reunion, Saturday.

In a classical exhibition of passion, energy and finesse, alumnus and current students of Continental Hall chanted their slogan and charged relentlessly to the delight of the gathering of students and sellers.

The songs were peppered with claps as everyone at the Black Star Square, where the programme is taking place, joined in the excitement.

The residents of Continental Hall, also known as Unity Hall, did not yield the turf to their colleagues in University Hall popularly known as Katanga.

The gentlemen in the yellow and black attire, as Katanga students are called, were unfazed by the performance of the men in black and red.

Shouting Kat…Kat…charge, residents of University Hall locked the four walls of the Black Star Square with their songs.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com

General News

