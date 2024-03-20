Let us be watchful of what we prophesy into our lives

20.03.2024 LISTEN

I. SON OF MAN, Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever, so be careful who or what you bow to and what you confess. The tongue has the power of life and death, and those who love it will eat its fruit. The words we speak have power, and as soon as they come out of our mouths, they are activated in the spiritual realm. Be careful with the words you speak. In the third month of the year, let us be vigilant and watch what we prophesy into our lives and the lives of others. But I say to you, in the day of judgment, men will give account for every idle word they speak. Are you ready to account for the words you use each day?

II. Beloved sisters and dear brothers, as we gradually move away from the third month to the fourth, receive your miracles to do great and mighty things for the Lord. Receive your miracles to rise from any dead bed or any dead fellowship; receive your power to get out of that bondage. You shall encounter the power of God for the restoration of your sight; any spiritual blindness shall give way, for God shall touch you in a miraculous way. This is your season for healing; God will restore your health. Receive the marvelous grace of God, which shall empower you to overcome.

II. DAUGHTER OF ZION, as we gradually move towards the fourth month, every opposition, obstacle, hindrance, and challenge shall bow at the hearing of the name Jesus Christ; therefore, overcome the situation through prayer in the name of Jesus Christ. The LORD God had already declared that, at the mention of the name of Jesus, every knee shall bow, in heaven, on earth, and under the earth. You will enter the fourth floor and embrace your miraculous power to break through any barricades and strongholds on your pathway. Beloved, through the power of Christ Jesus, you are about to receive reinforcement to continue the battle, for you shall win.

IV. COURAGE BROTHER, through the power of Jesus Christ, I encourage you to fill those waterpots with water, for you are about to encounter the power of transformation. Therefore, let us join the psalmist in saying, O LORD, our Lord, how majestic is your name in all the earth! You have set your glory in the heavens. Through the praise of children and infants, you have established a stronghold against our enemies, to silence the foe and the avenger. O LORD, my God, in you we put our trust; save us from all those who persecute us; and deliver us. This is a DIVINE WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT sent forth through the authority of Christ Jesus and served to the brethren through God's Vessel, Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Master, we have worked hard from January to March and caught nothing, but nevertheless, at your word, we shall let down our net again at this moment.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE TRANSFORMATION - And when they had this done, they enclosed a great multitude of fishes: and their net started to break.

PRAYER: LORD through your power I shall launch out again into the deep even though I have worked all years without any catch. At thy WORD LORD, I will take up my bed and walk again. LORD through your WORD I PATIENTLY wait for my miracles this week through Christ Jesus' name I pray AMEN.

REF: Psalm 7:1; &8:1

John 2:6-10

Luke 5:4-6

