The clouds for your rains are gathering, your rains will fall

I. SON OF MAN, grace be unto you and your households. Today I stand on the word of God to declare unto you that the clouds for your rains are gathering and your rains will fall. I declare unto you that this season, God's blessings and refreshment will pour into your life. The drought season is over. The period of emptiness is over. And the period of loneliness will come to an end. Your clouds are gathering for a greater turnaround. Your dry land will become fertile again. Once in a while, the land will encounter drought or severe emptiness. No one wants to be associated with dry and unprofitable land, but when God touches that, things will change. Your fallow ground shall change this season for clouds, for your rains are gathering, and through the power of God, your rains shall fall.

II. Daughter of Zion, in order to experience the rains, you must repair the broken altars. The old altars blocking your blessing and preventing your rains from falling must be broken down, and new altars must be built to bring down your rains. It is time to turn to the Lord and confess your sins in order to receive the rain. Then Elijah said to all the people, “Come near to me.” And he repaired the altar of the LORD that was broken down. And Elijah took twelve stones, according to the number of the tribes of the sons of Jacob, to whom the word of the LORD had come, saying, “Israel shall be your name.” Then, with the stones, he built an altar in the name of the LORD. And it came to pass, at the time of the offering of the evening sacrifice, that Elijah the prophet came near and said, “LORD God of Abraham, Isaac, and Israel, let it be known this day that You are God in Israel and I am Your servant and that I have done all these things at Your word. Go to the Lord with a sacrifice for your clouds to gather and for your rains to fall.

III. My Beloved Sisters and Brothers, Elijah said unto Ahab, Get thee up, eat, and drink; for there is a sound of abundance of rain. Beloved, when you break down the old altars, build a new one, and appear before the Lord with a sacrifice, you will hear the sound of an abundance of rain. May the Lord remember your sacrifices for your cloud to gather for your rains. Don't look at the severe drought and the drying up of your source of water; look unto the Lord. Elijah trusted in the Lord. Who are you trusting in your dry and lonely land? For your cloud to gather, you must be persistent in prayer. Elijah was persistent and prayed seven times. Then the clouds began gathering—a small cloud, growing and darkening. The rains are coming—a heavy rain, ending the drought in the land. May your persistence in prayer cause your clouds to gather and your rains to fall.

IV. Precious in the sight of the Lord, God is faithful; your rains will fall, and your earth will produce. May God make you and the places all around you a blessing. May the Lord send down showers in season for your sake; there will be showers of blessing over your land. Beloved, our spiritual droughts—feeling dry, empty, and hopeless—should not hinder us from seeking the face of the Lord consistently. Just like Elijah, we can trust in God's promise of refreshment and blessing. The clouds are gathering, and our rains will fall. Let us persist in prayer, trust in His Word, and receive His blessings with open hearts. This is a DIVINE MANNA offered through the Authority of Christ Jesus and served to you through God’s Vessel Francis Ameyibor, Yes! Your clouds will gather together again, and God will rain upon your land in due season. Be persistent in your prayers and sacrifices for the Lord.

V. 2024 MY YEAR TO ENCOUNTER DIVINE BREAKTHROUGHS - LORD, as I wait on thee, let me not be late in any way in this journey.

PRAYER: LORD, today we come before you, trusting in your promise that "the clouds for your rains are gathering; your rains will fall." We acknowledge that you are a God of abundance and that your blessings are pouring down on us even in the midst of drought and difficulty. Lord, we confess that we often feel dry and empty, struggling to find hope in the midst of our challenges. But we declare that our hope is in you and that you are our rock and our refuge.

We ask that you send your refreshing rain into our lives, quenching our spiritual thirst and revitalizing our souls. May your blessings pour down on us, and may we be overflowing with your love and grace. Through Jesus Christ’s name, we pray amen!

REF: I Kings 18:1-46

Ezekiel 34:26-27

