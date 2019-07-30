Dengue Fever Prevention: Foods To Eat And Avoid

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begins three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash.

When a mosquito bites a person infected with a dengue virus, the virus enters the mosquito. When the infected mosquito then bites another person, the virus enters that person's bloodstream.

Best Foods to Recover From Dengue Fever

Papaya leaf is rich in enzymes like papain and chymopapain, which aid digestion, prevent bloating and other digestive disorders.30ml of fresh papaya leaf juice helps in increasing the platelet count and, therefore, in the treatment of dengue.

Pomegranate is rich in essential nutrients and minerals that provides the body with required energy. Consumption of pomegranate reduces the feeling of exhaustion and fatigue. Being a rich source of iron, pomegranate stands out to be quite beneficial for the blood. It also helps in maintaining a normal blood platelet count which is essential to recover from dengue. Pomegranate has been used since the ancient times for its healthy and medicinal properties

Coconut Water Dengue generally results in dehydration. Thus, it is immensely beneficial to consume coconut water – which is loaded with electrolytes and vital nutrients.

Turmeric Being an antiseptic and metabolism booster the consumption of turmeric with milk. This helps in faster recovery.

Fenugreek methi is known to induce sleep and acts like a mild tranquilizer that aids in easing pain. It is also known to stabilizing the high fever that is a common dengue symptom.

Orang rich in antioxidants and Vitamin C, orange and its juice also help in treating and eliminating the dengue virus.

Broccoli Broccoli is an excellent source of Vitamin K which helps to regenerate blood platelets. If there's a sharp decline in the platelet count, then broccoli must be included in the daily diet of a dengue patient. It is also rich in antioxidants and minerals.

Spinach Spinach is a rich source of iron and omega-3 fatty acids rich food which improves the immune system to a great extent. It is an effective way to increase the platelet level count.

Kiwifruits contain good amounts of vitamin A, vitamin E, along with potassium to balance the body's electrolytes and limiting hypertension and high blood pressure. The copper in kiwifruit is especially for the formation of healthy red blood cells and building immunity against disease.

Caution – The dengue fever can rise rapidly after the onset of the initial symptoms. Thus, it is vital that one seeks medical help as soon as these symptoms are observed. The above-mentioned remedies should be adopted as only supplemental forms of treatment.

Foods to be avoided during Dengue Fever as said by Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur

Oily/Fried food - it’s best to avoid oily food and opt for a lighter diet. Oily food contains a lot of fat which may lead to high blood pressure and high cholesterol. This can put a damper on your road to recovery as it weakens the immune system.

Spicy Food - is a big no for dengue patients. It can cause acid to collect in the stomach and lead to ulcers and damage to the wall. This damage hinders the recovery process as your body seems to be fighting double the illnesses.

Caffeinated beverages - your body needs lots of fluid but caffeinated beverages are not the way to go. Since more hydrating and relaxing fluid intake is recommended, caffeinated drinks should be avoided at all costs. These drinks cause rapid heart rate, fatigue, caffeine crashes, and muscle breakdown

Avoid Non- vegetarian food: Non-vegetarian food is a strict “No”. Up your fluid intake and consume warm water instead of normal water.

Ms. Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur