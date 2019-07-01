Women are at high risk of getting urinary tract infections because they have to the shorter ureter than men. Urinary tract infection occurs when bacterial or fungi get into the urinary tract and spread to other vital organs of the urinary system. E. coli (Escherichia coli), is the main cause of UTI. Urinary tract infection can spread to the bladder and kidney if left untreated and this could be life-threatening.

There are two types of UTI: upper urinary tract infection and lower urinary tract infection. With the upper urinary tract infection occurs in the ureters and kidney whiles the lower urinary tract infection occurs in the bladder and urethra.

Symptoms

Burning sensation when urinating

Frequent urination

Abdominal pains or pelvic pains

Dark smelly urine or bloody urine

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Treatment

The use of antibiotics clears up infections. Sample of urine would be collected and tested to check for the presence of bacteria. The doctor will prescribe suitable antibiotics after laboratory test shows the exact cause of infection.

Infections are likely to reoccur. Women who have reoccurring within three to six months should tell their doctor about it. The doctor might do a test to check out for the main cause and provide a suitable dosage for treatment.

Also patients taking antibiotic drugs should try and complete the treatment by finishing all the medications even when they feel better.

Prevention

Clean genitals before and after sexual intercourse

Urinating immediately after having sex

Drinking enough water and urinating to flush out the bacteria

Changing menstrual pads regularly avoid the use of tapoons

Avoid multiple sexual partners

Avoid wearing G-strings because of the threadlike nature it transports bacterial from the anus to the vagina this could result into UTI or candidiasis.

Avoid douching, highly scented feminine hygiene wash and sprays

Wipe from front to back with neat tissues not paper

Wear cotton underwear to keep the genitals dry

Avoid wearing nylon or silky underwear they produce moist breeding bacterial for infections.

UTI can affect humans of all ages range but some people are at high risk, they are:

Kidney Stone Patients

The large stones are formed in the kidney may block urine between the kidney and bladder. Retention of urine causes UTI.

Patients who have worn or wear catheter

Catheter is a thin hollow tube placed in the bladder through the urethra to drain urine for patients who cannot urinate. Bacterial grow on the tube placed in the bladder or the enlargement of the opening after placement of catheter exposes urinary tract to infections.

Pregnant Women

Pregnant women are at high risk of UTI due to change in the hormonal level therefore infection during this period can spread to the kidney and cause other health problems during pregnancy.

Diabetic Patients

High glucose in the body provides suitable condition for breeding bacterials and fungi. The presence of glucose in the body renders the immune system liability to infection.

Menopausal women

During menopause, low estrogen level causes dryness and thinness of the vagina tissues making it easier for bacterial to grow.

UTI is one of the disease on the rise in the world, therefore individuals should seek their doctor when experiencing any of the above symptoms.